ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 215.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 473.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $1,320.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00296152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

