Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.55.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.0 %

RGA stock opened at $139.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

