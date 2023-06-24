Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Render Token has a total market cap of $759.82 million and approximately $74.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006813 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

