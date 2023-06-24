Reviewing AmpliTech Group (AMPG) & Its Competitors

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -110.24% -55.83% -22.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 91 368 712 33 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given AmpliTech Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s rivals have a beta of -9.04, indicating that their average share price is 1,004% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -19.38 AmpliTech Group Competitors $431.58 million -$17.20 million 27.06

AmpliTech Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

