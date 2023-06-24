Reviewing Halberd (HALB) & The Competition

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 441 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -1,063.57% -87.06% -28.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halberd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 920 2420 7504 86 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Halberd’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Halberd and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.91 Halberd Competitors $336.90 million $39.30 million -3.63

Halberd’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Halberd beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

