Reviewing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 287.80%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.66, meaning that its stock price is 666% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.24 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.56 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

