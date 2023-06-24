Reviewing Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Superior Industries International and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.86%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 1.41% -76.52% 3.14% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Superior Industries International and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.0% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.62 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($0.52) -6.96 Spruce Power $41.29 million 3.04 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.25

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Spruce Power

The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

