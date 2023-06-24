Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 0.2%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €261.40 ($284.13) and last traded at €258.70 ($281.20). Approximately 101,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €258.20 ($280.65).

RHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($332.61) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($317.39) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €257.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

