Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $826,142.67 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $826,142.67 and $9,493.18 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.42 or 1.00001704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00162046 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,931.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.