Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Head to Head Analysis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Roku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Roku alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $3.13 billion 2.82 -$498.01 million ($4.78) -13.09 Paramount Global $30.09 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Roku.

This table compares Roku and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -21.23% -24.71% -15.50% Paramount Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roku and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 4 10 10 0 2.25 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $71.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Summary

Roku beats Paramount Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device. In addition, it offers billing services; and brand sponsorship and promotions, as well as manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. Further, the company provides streaming players, audio products, and smart home products and accessories under the Roku brand name. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Germany. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports. The company's Direct-to-Consumer segment provides portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime Networks' subscription streaming service, BET+, and Noggin. The company's Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release; media licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, digital home entertainment, and DVDs; and operates portfolio of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.