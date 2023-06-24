Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

TYGO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

