Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Tigo Energy Trading Down 3.3 %
TYGO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co
