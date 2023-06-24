Royal Bank of Canada Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $63.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Olin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 138,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

