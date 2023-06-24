Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.67. 605,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

