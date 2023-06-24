Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,504,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

