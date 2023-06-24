Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

