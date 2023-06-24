SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $11,317.01 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,606.80 or 1.00005615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02915971 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,347.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

