Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $350,556.32 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $350,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samsara Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

