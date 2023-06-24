Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $350,556.32 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $350,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Samsara Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Samsara from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.