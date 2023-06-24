Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s Largest Position

General Catalyst Group Management LLC decreased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,428,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000,000 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for about 68.3% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned approximately 6.38% of Samsara worth $659,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,568,167. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

