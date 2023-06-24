Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 7,636 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $82,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.38. 1,028,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.14.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.