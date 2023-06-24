Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

