Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Trimmed by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

