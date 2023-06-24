Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 4th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

