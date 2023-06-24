Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

