Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,764.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004599 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017173 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019063 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013889 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,481.98 or 1.00049326 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
