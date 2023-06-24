Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,764.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,481.98 or 1.00049326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004095 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $312.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

