Serum (SRM) Price Up 95.1% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Serum has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $69.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

