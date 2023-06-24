SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,963,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,096. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

