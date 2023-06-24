SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at $888,485,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock valued at $64,177,076. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,796. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.