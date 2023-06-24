SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena Price Performance

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 2,550,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

