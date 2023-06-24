SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $937.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGSOY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.