Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,300 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

