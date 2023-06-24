Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,735 shares of company stock worth $128,072. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.99%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.