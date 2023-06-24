SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $360.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day moving average is $365.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.