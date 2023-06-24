SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

