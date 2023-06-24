SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CI opened at $274.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

