SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $301.43 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $301.43 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,766.24 or 1.00028806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002129 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2502622 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $50,616,768.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

