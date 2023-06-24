SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.79 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $291.51 million and approximately $27.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,527.13 or 0.99975973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002145 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2502622 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $50,616,768.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

