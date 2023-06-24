Spartan Delta (DALXF) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) is one of 309 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spartan Delta to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Delta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Delta N/A N/A N/A Spartan Delta Competitors 598.31% 87.86% 18.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spartan Delta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Delta N/A N/A -177.50 Spartan Delta Competitors $922.09 million $255.94 million 138.13

Analyst Recommendations

Spartan Delta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Delta. Spartan Delta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spartan Delta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Delta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spartan Delta Competitors 586 3954 7405 291 2.60

Spartan Delta presently has a consensus price target of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 205.84%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 145.22%. Given Spartan Delta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spartan Delta is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Spartan Delta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spartan Delta competitors beat Spartan Delta on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc. and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

