SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $179,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

