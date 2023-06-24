SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4,805.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

