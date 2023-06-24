SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPLG stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.