SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 289,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,665. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

