SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 129,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 60,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $53.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

