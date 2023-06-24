Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:SDY opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.42) on Friday. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.60 ($0.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.83. The company has a market cap of £153.33 million, a P/E ratio of 830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($99,168.27). Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

