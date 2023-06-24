Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.