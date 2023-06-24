Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 3,276 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $45,929.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.
Sprinklr Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE CXM opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
