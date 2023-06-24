Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 3,276 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $45,929.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CXM opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

