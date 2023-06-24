Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.73. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 34,069 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.