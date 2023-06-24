Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.73. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 34,069 shares trading hands.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
