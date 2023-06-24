SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

