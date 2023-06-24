Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 37,515 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,141,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21.

Squarespace stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

