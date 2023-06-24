Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 37,515 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,141,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21.
Squarespace Stock Down 2.7 %
Squarespace stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
