SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,774.16

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.16 ($22.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,842.50 ($23.58). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,835.50 ($23.49), with a volume of 1,037,916 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.23) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.88 ($24.95).

SSE Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.82.

SSE Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SSE

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. SSE’s payout ratio is presently -64,666.67%.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.71), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,359.49). In related news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($24.17) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($51,170.99). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.71), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,359.49). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

