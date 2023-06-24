St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.51) to GBX 1,360 ($17.40) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,159 ($14.83) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,330.80.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJPF opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

